Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has won reelection to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina. But the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term Tuesday. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election. Scott won’t say anything about his long-term plans, though others are urging him to run for president later. Scott said his victory shows the American dream is still alive and that a Black man can rise from poverty to top levels in politics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.