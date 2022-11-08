Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — The appeal of Donald Trump’s movement will be put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona. Republican Kari Lake says she would not have certified the 2020 election results. The former news anchor’s television-ready demeanor, confrontations with journalists and combative message for Democrats made the first-time candidate a rising star on the right. Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who rose to prominence defending the integrity of President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, where he eked out the smallest margin of any state he won two years ago.

