Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause in a rural northern Nevada district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of Nevada where three incumbent Democrats faced stiff challenges. Amodei is a member of the House Appropriations Committee who’s carried at least 58% of the vote since he won his first full term in a special election in 2011. Krause, the chairwoman of the Nevada Native Caucus, was largely unknown and woefully underfunded. Republicans nationally targeted the other three Nevada seats in their bid to take control of the House.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.