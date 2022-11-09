Supreme Court hears challenge to Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is wrestling with a challenge to a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices are hearing several hours of arguments Wednesday over the Indian Child Welfare Act. It was enacted in 1978 to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native Homes. The act has long been championed by tribal leaders as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures. But white families seeking to adopt Native children are among the challengers who say the law is impermissibly based on race.

