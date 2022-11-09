Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters have approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri and rejected it in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. The elections are seen as a test of legalization’s support in even the most conservative parts of the country. The state voting follows moves by President Joe Biden toward decriminalizing marijuana. Biden last month announced he was pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Heading into the election, recreational marijuana was legal in 19 states, and polls have shown opposition to legalization softening.

