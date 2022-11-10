Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:16 AM

Stray bullet hits plane landing in Beirut, no casualties

KTVZ

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines says a stray bullet hit a jet landing in Beirut, causing some material damage. No one among the passengers or crew was hurt. The official says the jet was landing on its way back from Jordan when the bullet hit its roof on Thursday. He added that Beirut’s international airport often faces such incidents that endanger aviation. Shooting in the air is common in Lebanon, where people often open fire to celebrate passing schools or university exams, as well as during weddings and funerals.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content