US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia running for mayor of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia is joining a crowded field of candidates hoping to unseat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Garcia announced his candidacy on Thursday, just two days after easily winning reelection in Congress to represent much of Chicago and parts of a number of Cook County suburbs. Garcia instantly becomes a leading contender thanks to his popularity as a congressman and a history that includes time on the City Council and on the Cook County Board of Commissioners. Garcia was scheduled to make his official announcement at a news conference on Thursday.

