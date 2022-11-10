War ‘wake-up call’ spurs EU to boost cyber, army mobility

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union wants to help its armies move faster in times of conflict and boost cyber security as Russia’s war on Ukraine serves as a wake-up call to bolster Europe’s defenses. Proposals unveiled Thursday by the European Commission would identify gaps in European infrastructure for priority upgrades and to ensure that armies have guaranteed access to fuel supplies across the continent. They also aim to ramp up civilian and military cyber cooperation, and improve cyber security standards and certificates. European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager says the war in Ukraine is “a wake-up call for all of us. We must reinforce our ability to defend ourselves.”

