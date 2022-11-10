What’s ‘Putin’s chef’ cooking up with talk on US meddling?
By The Associated Press
Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin kept a low profile over the years, but he has been increasingly in the spotlight recently. He has admitted that he is behind the Russian mercenary force that reportedly has been involved in conflicts around the world, including Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old entrepreneur with links to President Vladimir Putin has admitted to interfering in U.S. elections, an allegation he has rejected for years. His growing public presence has fueled speculations that he is seeking a bigger role on Russia’s political scene, but the businessman has denied it and political analysts warn against overestimating his political significance.