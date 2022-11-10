What’s ‘Putin’s chef’ cooking up with talk on US meddling?

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin kept a low profile over the years, but he has been increasingly in the spotlight recently. He has admitted that he is behind the Russian mercenary force that reportedly has been involved in conflicts around the world, including Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old entrepreneur with links to President Vladimir Putin has admitted to interfering in U.S. elections, an allegation he has rejected for years. His growing public presence has fueled speculations that he is seeking a bigger role on Russia’s political scene, but the businessman has denied it and political analysts warn against overestimating his political significance.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.