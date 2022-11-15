Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The development follows a series of talks ih Havana on migration with the Biden administration, The agreement comes amid one of the largest migrations from Cuba to the U.S. in decades. In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second most numerous nationality after Mexicans arriving at the border. U.S. authorities say they stopped Cubans 28,848 times, up 10% from the previous month.

