N. Dakota AG: Docs can use health info to defend abortions

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota attorney general Drew Wrigley says doctors who perform abortions should be able to disclose the patient’s personal health information as part of their defense to avoid prosecution. North Dakota’s abortion ban, which is currently on hold because of a lawsuit, makes the procedure illegal except in cases of rape or incest or when the life of the mother is in danger. Doctors would have to prove those exceptions in court in order to be cleared of a Class C felony. The attorney general said he couldn’t find any cases that address the scenario and it would not violate the privacy rule.

