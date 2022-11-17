Black residents allege discrimination at film studio town

ATLANTA (AP) — A racial discrimination lawsuit has been filed by a group of Black residents against managers of a Georgia housing development associated with the film studio used to shoot well-known movies and television shows. The Town at Trilith sits across the street from Trilith Studios. It was known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios until it was bought and renamed by the family trust of Chik-Fil-A chairman Dan Cathy. The five Black current and former residents allege unequal treatment and a failure to stop acts of racism in the community. And they say they were retaliated against when they tried to raise concerns. Trilith Studios and Trilith Development did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.