Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora. They’re descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Now in menopause and, at 32, a very old panda, Xin Xin is the end of the line. Today, China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Mexico’s government is in talks about a new panda, but its austerity-oriented government may balk at the price. It could be the end of over 50 years of pandas in Latin America.

