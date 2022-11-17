Mystery surrounds stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Autopsies have been completed on the bodies of four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus on Sunday, and the results show that all of them were stabbed to death. That’s according to Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The bodies have been released to their families. The killings have shaken people in Moscow, a college town of 25,000 residents located in the Idaho Panhandle. Police have said they do not yet have a suspect or a murder weapon.

By REBECCA BOONE and NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

