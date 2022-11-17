Republican Boebert’s lead narrows to within recount zone

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead has decreased against Democrat Adam Frisch, putting the tight race for a U.S. House seat representing a largely rural swath of Colorado into the automatic recount zone with some votes still left to count. Boebert, a conservative firebrand, saw her lead fall to about 556 votes with new results Thursday. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority. Boebert is a Trump loyalist who gained widespread notoriety and a spot on the so-called “MAGA Squad” with her combative style. The current margin puts the race within the threshold that would trigger a mandatory recount in the district.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

