SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details. Friday’s launch came a day after North Korea resumed its ballistic weapons tests and threatened fiercer moves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.