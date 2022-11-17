US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia’s crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist. The move Thursday marks a stunning turnaround for President Joe Biden, who as a candidate passionately denounced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing. It comes in a motion filed by the U.S. in a federal lawsuit brought by the fiancee of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and by the rights group he founded. In its filing, the Biden administration supports an argument from Prince Mohammed that his high office renders him immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts. Saudi officials killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.