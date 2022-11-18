Top progressive Jayapal passes on Dem leadership race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has taken herself out of the running for Democratic leadership in the next Congress. Jayapal is announcing a bid for a second term to lead the Congressional Progressive Caucus. The Washington congresswoman asked for her colleagues’ support in a letter Friday, laying out the achievements the caucus has had during her tenure as chair. But Jayapal also notes the challenges members of the party face as they head into the minority come January and how she’s equipped to lead them through it. Jayapal tells The Associated Press she’d been considering running for a Democratic leadership post but decided against it in the last few weeks.

