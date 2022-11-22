Turkey hints new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint

ANKARA (AP) — Turkey’s president has again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. The Russian presidential envoy in Syria called on Turkey “to show a certain restraint” in order to prevent further escalation in Syria. Fresh airstrikes on Tuesday struck a base that the Syrian Democratic Forces shares with the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against the Islamic State. Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would root out militants. Turkey has said that the airstrikes are aimed at Kurdish militants whom Ankara blamed for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul.

