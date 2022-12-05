Kentucky’s Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has filed for reelection next year. The Democratic governor is touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers. He filed the paperwork Monday after attending an event trumpeting the state’s largest-ever economic development project. Polling has consistently showed the governor receiving high job-performance ratings from Kentuckians. But Beshear faces a tough reelection fight in a state trending heavily in favor of Republicans. GOP candidates are lining up for the chance to challenge him next year. Beshear’s term has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and horrific tornadoes and flooding.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.