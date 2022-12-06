Mississippi grain company’s ex-CEO indicted on fraud charges

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The former CEO of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company has been indicted on federal and state charges more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, was the head of Express Grain Terminals. U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the indictments of 46-year-old Coleman on Tuesday. A federal grand jury indicted Coleman on charges of defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture. Coleman made his initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Greenville. Federal court records did not list an attorney for Coleman.

