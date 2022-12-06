San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have voted to put the brakes on a controversial policy to let police use robots for deadly force. The board voted unanimously Tuesday to ban such use of robots for now. But supervisors sent the issue back to a policy committee for further discussion and may allow it in the future. It’s a reversal from last week’s vote to let the police use robots for deadly force, such as by strapping explosives on them, in limited cases. The vote generated some pushback from critics who said robots shouldn’t have that power.

