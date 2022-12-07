Nepal votes counted, but new government could take days

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections. The results will ultimately determine the next prime minister. But formation of a new government could take days as no single party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives. Once the new House convenes, the prime minister is chosen among them with the support of at least half the total members. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to maintain his role, because his party has the most members elected. Out of the 275 seats in the House, 165 are directly elected and the remaining 110 chosen by the political parties through a proportional election system.

