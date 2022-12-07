Pennsylvania panel to vote on proposal defining sex, race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania government panel is considering adding extensive definitions of sex, religious creed and race to nondiscrimination regulations. The proposal being voted on Thursday is a change some Republican lawmakers see as an overreach on a subject they think should not be addressed without legislation. It would clarify and enshrine into writing a set of definitions regarding the types of employment, housing, education and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the Human Relations Commission. Advocacy groups say greater clarity about the terms sex, religious creed and race would be helpful and a step forward.

