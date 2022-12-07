Police to reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police are set to reveal the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case. Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of a youngster who’d been known to generations of Philadelphians as the “Boy in the Box.” Authorities are set to publicly release the victim’s name on Thursday. His naked, badly bruised body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 25, 1957.

