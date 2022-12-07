Superintendent fired after investigation into assaults

A northern Virginia school board has fired its superintendent after a special grand jury accused him of lying about the sexual assault of a student. The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to fire Scott Ziegler after holding a closed session. Ziegler had been under fire after a student sexually assaulted classmates at two different high schools last year. Attorney General Jason Miyares convened the grand jury last year after a request from Gov. Glenn Youngkin to investigate the school system. The grand jury issued a harsh report Monday that singled out Ziegler for criticism, including his previous denial that the school system ever had an incident involving students being assaulted in school restrooms.

