China’s Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is meeting with Saudi Arabia’s king and the crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom. The visit on Thursday hopes to solidify ties with a region crucial to China’s energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine. Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king’s assertive son who stands ready to rule to oil-rich kingdom for decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as an honor guard on horseback carried Saudi and Chinese flags.

