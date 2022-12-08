Greece: Call for calm after unrest following police shooting

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is calling for calm after overnight unrest in an Athens neighborhood and an area outside Greece’s second-largest city in the north following the police shooting of a Roma teenager during a police chase. Protesters in the industrial eastern Athens neighborhood of Aspropyrgos allegedly torched a local tire business and a bus and set up burning barricades in the streets. Authorities issued a warning to residents of Aspropyrgos around midnight Wednesday to Thursday to remain indoors with windows and doors shut. Often violent protests have broken out in Thessaloniki, Athens and other areas since Monday, when the police chase of a 16-year-old who allegedly drove off from a gas station without paying ended with the youth being shot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.