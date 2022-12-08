Nobel laureate: No lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Ukrainian rights activist who leads the group that won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize says there will be no lasting peace in Ukraine until there is justice and human rights. Oleksandra Matviichuk spoke Thursday upon arrival in Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia. She also said Russian President Vladimir Putin “thinks he can do exactly what he wants.” This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was shared by jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties that Matviichuk leads. It will be awarded on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.