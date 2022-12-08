Pakistan slams US for religious freedom violator listing

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has slammed the U.S. State Department’s listing last week of the South Asian country as one of “particular concern” regarding religious freedoms. Washington grouped Pakistan along with 11 other countries as being states that have “engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” In Pakistan, the Foreign Ministry described the qualification as “detached from realties on the ground.” A ministry spokesperson also expressed concern because India, which Islamabad says is “notorious for violation of religious freedoms of minorities” was not on the list. The spokesperson in her weekly briefing expressed disappointment over the U.S. move, calling it a “unilateral and arbitrary designation.” The listing is reviewed annually.

