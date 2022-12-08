Trump allies aim to capture his philosophy in policy book

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump arrived in Washington with a hodgepodge of ideas developed over decades in business and television that were far outside the Republican mainstream. After a generation of neoconservative nation-building, multilateral trade deals and off-shoring, Trump ran on an isolationist foreign policy platform, with a deep skepticism toward trade deals and immigration, a populist economic message, and an instinctive drive to exacerbate societal divisions by seizing on societal divides. Now, allies have translated that often loosely defined philosophy into a 246-page policy plan that they hope will codify what has already become the party’s dominant ideology and serve as blue print for future candidates and administrations whether or not Trump wins another term.

