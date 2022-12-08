Trump blowback could carry less bite in 2024 for some in GOP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump’s attacks on fellow Republican David McCormick contributed to the former hedge fund manager’s loss in Pennsylvania’s Senate primary in May. Now, as McCormick considers running again for the Senate in 2024, Trump’s derision may not be such a liability. McCormick hasn’t said whether he’ll challenge Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, but he’s taking steps signaling a campaign may be in the works. Trump dominated the GOP primaries this year, wielding the power of his endorsement to lift his preferred candidates. But many lost in the general election, and now Trump is facing blame for contributing to the party’s midterm shortcomings. That could open room for McCormick and others without worrying about blowback from the former president.

