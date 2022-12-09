Afghan academic rebuilds life in Italy, dreams of returning

ROME (AP) — Batool Haidari was a prominent professor of sexology at a university in Kabul before last year’s Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. She used to lecture mixed classes of male and female students and helped patients struggling with their gender identity. Her husband owned a carpet factory and together they did their best to provide a good education for their 18-year-old son and two daughters aged 13 and eight. That comfortable life came to an abrupt halt on Aug. 15, 2021, when the ultra-religious Taliban swept back into power. Now in Italy, Haidar is among thousands of Afghan women seeking to maintain an active social role in the countries that have taken them in..

