Embattled LA councilman attends city meeting after scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León has attended his first City Council meeting in nearly two months since a scandal broke over racist remarks by elected officials. Three other council members walked out after De Leon showed up. After a chaotic few minutes, a 45-minute recess was called. De Leon then left before the session resumed. The Los Angeles Times reports that dozens of people showed up to support de León while others yelled at him to leave. It’s the first time he has appeared at a meeting since a recording surfaced in October of a 2021 meeting during which racist language was used to mock colleagues. De León has apologized but said he has no plans to resign.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.