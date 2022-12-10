Bangladesh opposition party rallies to demand PM quit

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have rallied in Bangladesh’s capital to demand the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign and install a caretaker before next general elections expected to be held in early 2024. The supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, headed by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, reached the protest venue in Dhaka overnight amid tight security. The home minister warned of dire consequences in case of violence. Hasina and her ruling Awami League party, which returned to power in 2018 for the third consecutive time, repeatedly ruled out the opposition’s demand, saying that a caretaker government goes against the spirit of the constitution. The opposition party says the last election in 2018 was marred by allegations of vote rigging.

