Biden called gay marriage ‘inevitable’ and soon it’ll be law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to sign legislation this coming week that will protect gay unions even if the Supreme Court were to revisit its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It’s the latest part of Biden’s legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president. Although gay marriage is no longer as contentious as it once was, Biden will be signing the legislation amid a backlash on the right over issues of gender identity. That’s heightened fears about the durability of the country’s changes on civil rights and other issues, too.

