Court: Resentence mom who put newborn in trash at sorority

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who was imprisoned without parole for killing her newborn daughter by throwing the infant in the trash after giving birth at her college sorority house should be resentenced. That’s the ruling issued this week by a divided Ohio Supreme Court. The justices also ordered that a different judge should handle the resentencing of Emilie Weaver, now 27. She was convicted of aggravated murder and several other counts stemming from the child’s death in April 2015. In a 4-3 decision issued Thursday, the top court found the sentencing judge demonstrated an arbitrary and unreasonable attitude toward evidence.

