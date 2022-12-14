AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Sadie Sink smiles through drama

NEW YORK (AP) — Sadie Sink may have felt imposter syndrome when she first joined the cast of “Stranger Things,” but the 20-year-old actor is absolutely the real deal. Sink has been applauded by fans as her role of Max has become more central to the plot, and her role in “The Whale,” Darren Aronofsky’s buzzy new film, touted as Brendan Fraser’s comeback role, is also receiving critical praise. It could be a busy awards season: Sink will also pay attention to next year’s Grammys, as Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” earned a nod for song of the year and its short film, starring Sink and Dylan O’Brien, is up for best music video.

