Driver racing on city street hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 4-year-old boy died after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles. Police in Des Moines, Iowa, say a car and an SUV were racing along a four-lane road Tuesday night when the car crossed the median. The car first struck a vehicle carrying the 4-year-old, an adult and another child. The car then struck another vehicle carrying an adult driver. The 4-year-old was killed and everyone else involved was injured and taken to Des Moines hospitals. All are expected to recover. Police say the racing SUV left the area. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating that driver.

