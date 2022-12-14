Fans in France, Morocco gear up for historic World Cup match

PARIS (AP) — Morocco and its former colonizer France are facing off in the World Cup semifinal, in a historic match that has left both nations in the grip of excitement and anticipation — and fear of possible unrest. Supporters plan gatherings in bars from the boulevards of Paris to the streets of Morocco’s capital Rabat, from the cosmopolitan French Riviera city of Nice to the historic Moroccan city of Marrakech. Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56, giving Wednesday’s match political and emotional resonance for both nations.

