Full court won’t rehear appeals over Ohio State sex abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An appeals court panel’s decision that revived unsettled federal lawsuits against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by a team doctor won’t be reconsidered by the full court. A judge had dismissed most of the unsettled cases, saying it’s clear the late Richard Strauss abused hundreds of young men but that the legal time limit for claims had long passed. A three-judge panel of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had then reversed that decision, meaning the survivors’ cases can proceed. The school asked the full Sixth Circuit to rehear the matter, but the court denied that request Wednesday.

