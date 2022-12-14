Grand Rapids police face 2 more discrimination charges

Michigan’s civil rights watchdog is filing two charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department, further heightening scrutiny of the department following an officer’s killing of a Black motorist in April. The charges announced Wednesday came in response to complaints filed with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. The complaints filed on behalf of two 11-year-old Black boys alleged that police responding to a 911 call held the pair and a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint. The police department did not immediately comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.