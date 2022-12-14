Hamas marks anniversary, predicts confrontation with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Thousands of Palestinians have thronged a rally in downtown Gaza City to mark the 35th founding anniversary of militant Hamas group. Hamas leaders predicted a year of “open confrontation” with the hardline Israeli government expected to take office in the coming days. Hamas has ruled Gaza since seizing control of the territory in 2007. It worked hard to mobilize a large turnout at Thursday’s rally, seeing it as a show of support at a time when its popularity is flagging. Hamas leaders made little mention of the increasing suffering of the 2.3 residents of Gaza under its rule.

