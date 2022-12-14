Head of South Africa’s troubled power company, Eskom, quits

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The chief executive of South Africa’s troubled power utility Eskom has resigned amid high levels of nationwide power blackouts of up to 10 hours daily. The resignation of Andre de Ruyter comes amid pressure from the public as Eskom has failed to keep the lights on, plunging South Africa, the continent’s most developed economy, into an electricity crisis that appears to be worsening. The state-owned Eskom confirmed de Ruyter’s resignation Wednesday. Eskom Board Chairman Mpho Makwana said that de Ruyter will stay on until March 31 to ensure continuity while a successor is chosen. Eskom is not able to generate adequate power for South Africa’s consumption and the country has had rolling power cuts for years.

