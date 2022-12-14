Istanbul mayor sentenced for insulting Turkish officials

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced the mayor of Istanbul to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. The court convicted Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Wednesday and also imposed a political ban that could lead to his removal from office. Imamoglu is expected to appeal the verdict. Critics alleged the mayor’s trial was an attempt to eliminate a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is expected to hold a presidential election next year. Imamoglu was elected to lead Istanbul in March 2019. His win was a blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.