Longtime staffer named to lead Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has its third executive director in the past two years. Scripps announced Wednesday that longtime bee staffer Corrie Loeffler will lead the competition. Loeffler is a 40-year-old former speller who has worked for Scripps since 2006. She says the executive director position is her dream job. Loeffler replaces J. Michael Durnil, who led the bee through an eventful 20-month period and stepped down because of family health issues. Loeffler says she wants to ensure the Bee Week experience remains as life-changing for future spellers as it was for her. The bee began in 1925 and is the world’s preeminent spelling competition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.