NYU names new building after hedge fund leader John Paulson

NEW YORK (AP) — Ten years after receiving it, New York University publicized a $100 million gift from the hedge fund leader John Paulson. The gift supported the construction of a now mostly-complete building that will also be named after Paulson, who made a fortune shorting the subprime housing crisis. Construction on the building started in 2016 and its scheduled to open in January. The building is part of the university’s expansion plan, which a coalition of neighborhood groups and individuals opposed for years. It includes sports facilities, student and faculty housing as well as performing arts spaces.

