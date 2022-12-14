Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of ‘evil’ in Washington

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police sergeant has testified that the man who allegedly attacked the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he didn’t plan to target Paul Pelosi. The suspect, David DePape, allegedly broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker. She was out of town, and authorities say DePape instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. DePape appeared in state court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges. He remains held without bail.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

