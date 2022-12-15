2022 Notebook: Another year of mass shootings in the U.S.

Mass shootings have become part of every year’s news, and 2022 was no exception. In May, a man targeted Black shoppers at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing ten people and injuring three, in one of the deadliest racial massacres in recent U.S. history. Just days later, 19 elementary school children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County. Americans watched in horror as gunmen also targeted parades, department stores and a gay nightclub. Reporters at the Associated Press covered each deadly shooting, sharing stories of the lives lost and holding law enforcement to account.

By The Associated Press

