2022 Notebook: Britain’s queen exits, and a new era awaits

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign over the United Kingdom. She left behind generations of subjects — many of whom had never known any other monarch. The death and funeral, and the ascent of King Charles III, played out over more than a week. In that time, everything about the queen and the royal family was discussed. That included her role in society, the role of the monarchy, the crown’s uneasy legacy of colonialism. By the time the funeral ended, Britain had moved into a new era.

By The Associated Press

